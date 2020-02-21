Group's vague plan for Century II includes $1.5 billion to repurpose building

A plan proposed for the future of Century II comes with more questions than answers for the group that says it's offering $1.5 billion to repurpose the historic building.

The group of private investors proposing the plan is called Penumbra International, LLC. The group says its proposal won't take any tax dollars from the public and includes an aerospace museum, an observation Ferris wheel, a 40-story convention hotel, an aquarium, and more.

Eyewitness News learned Penumbra International, LLC was established in Kansas about three weeks ago.

Friday, Eyewitness News sat down with Wichita businessman Brian McHughes, the spokesperson for the proposed plan. As of Friday night, we don't know who the investors are in the group.

That's one of the questions we asked McHughes Friday. He refused to answer questions for now, saying we will find out more at a later date.

McHughes, a native Wichitan, says Penumbra's plan has been in the works for about a year. He says the group already has the $1.5 billion it needs to change Century II into an aquarium, hotel, aerospace museum with indoor sporting and entertainment options.

"It's basically, build on what we have," McHughes says. And also, there's an opportunity when they're tearing down that building and what can be different. Let's think outside the box and then it just blossoms from there."

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and Wichita City Council Member Brandon Johnson say they were never told about the proposed project.

"It was interesting to hear that there was $1.5 billion that was already kind of solidified for a plan," Johnson says "I'm interested to learn more about it. It hasn't been officially presented to the city, we all found out about this all at the same time. So I'm interested to learn more. And there's a lot of questions that need to be asked and answered."

McHughes says the group kept their proposed plan from city officials because Wichitans are their priority.

"We believe since this is not a taxpayer-funded project. The city is secondary and and not to put anybody in a second position, but we really care about what the Wichitans want and need."

Among those skeptical about the group's plans for Century II's future is Celeste Racette who leads the "Save Century II" effort. She does hope Penumbra can deliver on its plan to save the historic building.

"So, we're excited about it, though there's a lot of unknowns," she says. "We don't know who the principles are, and we don't know really what they're planning to do yet. There's too many unknowns. But, it's somewhat exciting and it's giving Riverfront Legacy some true competition."