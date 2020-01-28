Gun found at Heights High School, student arrested

A Heights High School student was arrested on Tuesday after a gun was found in the student's backpack.

A spokesperson for the district said there was no threat made and the student was arrested without incident.

The following message was sent to parents:

"Good Afternoon, Heights parents. The safety of our students and staff is a top priority for us. Today we had a student in possession of a gun at school. There were no threats made and no one was hurt in regards to this incident. The Heights Security Officers, Administration and SRO got involved immediately and took the student into police custody. We followed all district safety protocols in this matter to ensure the safety of our school community."

The district encourages faculty and staff to "See Something, Say Something." Anonymous tips can be submitted to the district through the "p3tips" app or by visiting 259.org/speakup.