Guns, $145,000 cash, drugs stolen from Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Property and Evidence

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office reports a criminal investigation is underway following theft of cash, drugs, power tools and guns from Property and Evidence from a "major breach" going back months.

In a news conference Friday, Sheriff Jeff Easter says "an ongoing criminal investigation was initiated and began on Feb. 26, 2020.

On Jan. 24, the sheriff's office says an investigation started on a Property and Evidence technician.

"The employee was being investigated for not following proper procedures and policy violations. The employee was then suspended from work on February 3," the sheriff's office says.

The Property and Evidence supervisor was reassigned to another role on Feb. 5 and three weeks later, the sheriff's office says, the investigation turned from an administrative investigation to a criminal investigation.

Both civilian employees (the supervisor and the tech) were released from the sheriff's office, Easter says.

The sheriff says about $145,0000 is missing, as well as several guns, drugs and power tools.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says this could d impact open cases, about 30 of which have already been dismissed due to the theft of evidence.