Gusty north winds early, diminish later today

Skies will be mainly sunny as high temperatures warm back to the low and mid 40s. Winds will become light overnight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as high pressure moves across Kansas into Oklahoma. Look for lighter winds and sunshine Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s to finish off the weekend, except for areas of northeast Kansas where 20s and 30s are expected through the afternoon. Dry weather but cold temperatures for the Chiefs AFC Championship.

Colder weather returns early next week and some rain chances arrive by midweek.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 2-5. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 2-5. Low: 16.

Mon: High: 35 Mostly sunny; colder.

Tue: High: 38 Low: 17 Becoming mostly cloudy. Light rain/snow after midnight.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 32 Cloudy; off/on rain showers possible. Windy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 37 AM showers, cloudy. Chance for light snow overnight. Windy

Fri: High: 39 Low: 29 AM flurries to mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 20 Sunny and chilly.