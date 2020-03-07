Gusty south winds - extreme fire danger today

The warm and windy weather will continue through Sunday, with highs in the 60s and low 70s with wind gusts around 30-45 mph. Wind Advisory is goes into effect at Noon and continues through 7 P.M. across central Kansas, and includes Wichita. Extreme fire danger and a Red Flag Warning covers most of central and eastern Kansas through 7 P.M. Saturday. Breezy conditions will continue overnight with lows dropping into the 40s by morning. Don't forget to "spring-forward" and set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed, as Daylight Savings begins early Sunday morning.

A cold front will move into northwestern Kansas Sunday evening, bringing rain chances back to Kansas Sunday night into Monday morning. This is a fast moving system, therefore rainfall amounts will generally be less than 0.50"

We won't get much cooler behind that front, with highs staying in the 60s through the end of the week. We will see another chance for rain, with a few storms possible, Wednesday night and Thursday, however better chances of rain and storms enters the forecast Friday through Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

** Wind Advisory & Red Flag Warning Noon to 7 P.M.**

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 66.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 20-25; gusty. Low: 45.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 67.

Sunday night: Showers and a few rumbles possible. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 54.

Mon: High: 67. Chance of rain early; then clearing skies.

Tue: High: 65. Low: 38. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 65. Low: 48. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Thu: High: 65. Low: 48. Breezy with a chance of rain/thunder by late day.

Fri: High: 60. Low: 43. Scattered showers/storms, breezy.

Sat: High: 57. Low: 40. A.M. Scattered showers, becoming mostly cloudy.