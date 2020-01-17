Gusty winds & brighter skies on the way

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that behind our icy weather comes some stronger wind, but brighter skies on the way for the weekend. North winds will gust as strong as 40 mph into early Saturday.

Low temperatures will fall into the 20s early Saturday. Skies will be mainly sunny as high temperatures warm back to around 40. The wind will go down by Saturday evening.

Look for lighter winds and sunshine Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s to finish off the weekend.

Colder weather returns early next week and some rain chances arrive by midweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening fog, then clearing late and turning windy. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 23.

Sun: High: 45 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 35 Low: 16 Mostly sunny; colder.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 15 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance for late night showers.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 32 Cloudy; P.M. showers possible.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 35 AM showers, cloudy. Chance for light snow overnight. Windy

Fri: High: 39 Low: 29 Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Breezy.