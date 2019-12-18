Gusty winds arrive Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that stronger south winds will return for Thursday. That will help to keep temperatures warming and snow melting.

Skies will be mostly clear early Thursday with lows in the 20s. Wind gusts in the afternoon will be close to 30 or 35 mph, helping temperatures warm into the 50s for much of the state.

Friday won't see too many changes in the weather, however, the winds will ease up and temperatures will be right around 50 degrees. Look for sunshine to begin the weekend.

The upcoming weekend looks quite mild for December standards. Many areas will warm into the 60s by Sunday afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 50 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 27 Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 34 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy

Mon: High: 63 Low: 40 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 42 Turning mostly cloudy; few overnight showers.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 40 AM showers, then mostly cloudy and breezy.