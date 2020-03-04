Gusty winds returning to Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the wind will be increasing in the coming days and fire danger will be something to watch into the weekend.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 30s. Highs Thursday should reach the upper 50s and low 60s. North winds will gust to 30 mph before backing off late in the day.

It will be mild again Friday with sunshine and warming temperatures. South winds will start to pick up across central and western Kansas. There will be even more wind coming for the weekend.

Next rain chance still looks to be on track for Sunday-Monday. A cold front coming into the area will bring chances for showers from late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Severe storms or heavy rainfall is unlikely.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow night: Clear and colder. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 60 Sunny.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 42 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 50 Becoming cloudy; showers late afternoon. Windy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 47 Showers early, then partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 39 Decreasing clouds.