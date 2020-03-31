Gusty winds; warmer Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that even warmer temperatures are on the way for Wednesday, but it will come with a price of stronger winds. Gusts above 30 mph are likely for midweek.

Clouds will increase heading into Wednesday. Morning low temperatures will be down in the 40s, but afternoon highs should climb well into the 70s. South winds are likely for most of the area.

A cold front moves in Thursday with western Kansas cooling down dramatically. Highs will slip back to the 50s. Central and eastern Kansas will be near 70. Chances for showers and storms will increase Thursday evening, followed by a big drop in temperatures for all areas Friday.

Afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 40s in many areas Friday afternoon, and hard freeze is likely Friday night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy, warmer. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 54.

Thu: High: 74 Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 38 A few AM showers, becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 31 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 43 Increasing clouds; slight chance for evening storms.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 56 Partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 59 Increasing clouds. Windy. Chance for evening storms.