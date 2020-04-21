Gyms, salons among KS businesses making plans for reopening

In a little less than two weeks, on May 3, the stay-at-home order for Kansas reaches its sunset. With that, businesses who've been closed to customers for a month are preparing for the possibility of reopening.

Graham Ross, co-owner of Planet Hair in Wichita, says his salon is busy planning how to open up again safely when the time comes.

"We are split shifting and running lighter crews so there's not as many stylists and clients in the salon at one time," Ross says. "We are going to be wearing masks and encouraging the guests to wear masks as well as requiring they come in alone and not bring anyone, just the person that's getting service done."

Ross says the salon is preparing for a possible limit on the number of people that can be inside at once and is making sure everyone working at Planet Hair is healthy.

"We're going to take the staff's temperatures when they come to work and we're going to encourage clients feeling ill not to come in," Ross says. It's going to be part of our confirmation process."

Jordan Knox, owner of Fort Knox Gym in Wichita, gave perspective from the fitness center point of view.

"Right now, (we're) just trying to have a game plan as to how to go about training in a safe manner, because in the health and fitness industry, we promote health and fitness and how to be healthy. So a situation like this is tough," Knox says.

He says if he's allowed to reopen May 3 or May 4, he'll change the way things are done in the gym.

"I'll be doing a lot more of one-on-one training instead of groups and if I don do groups, it will be small, no larger than four at a time," Knox says.

If the stay-at-home order for Kansas is lifted May 3, there are still uncertainties, including possible limitations for businesses to follow.

The one thing that is certain is that people want to get back to work.

