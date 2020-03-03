HAMILTON coming to Wichita

The Broadway musical Hamilton will come to Wichita.

The American Theatre Guild made the announcement on Tuesday as a part of its BROADWAY IN WICHITA series.

The guild says musical-goers can join the 2020-21 season to receive first access to tickets for HAMILTON and its premiere in the 2021-22 Season!

The guild says the musical will take place at Century II Concert Hall.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.