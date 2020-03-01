HFD: Two dogs rescued from early-morning house fire

Two dogs were rescued from an early-morning house fire in Hutchinson.

Firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire at a home in the 400 block of West 6th Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a window and door on the front of the home.

"Crews were told that two dogs and a woman were unaccounted for," said Fire Chief Steven R. Beer. "Crews performed an aggressive fire attack along with search and rescue efforts in order to quickly locate a potential victim."

Fire crews were able to rescue the two dogs. The primary search revealed no one was inside the home.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly, but not before it did extensive damage to the structure.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.