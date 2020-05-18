Safety measures in place as Kansas hair salons reopen for business

After being closed for two months due to COVID-19, hair salons in Kansas were allowed to reopen again with added safety measures.

With the closures, stylists were unable to get paid and customers had to manage their own hair.

Salons encouraged clients to wear masks during their appointments on Monday and wash their hands.

“When all the clients come in, they have to stop at the front door. There's a sign. If they don't have masks, we have masks,” Ashley Norris with Simply Beautiful Hair Salon said. “They come in and wash their hands. Then they wait on their beauty professional to call them back.”

Salons also took additional sanitation measures between clients.

Ally Siemiller with Progressions Salon & Day Spa said it was like “waiting on pins and needles” for them to find out when they could open again after they thought they could reopen when the state stay-at-home order expired on May 3.

“We were so nervous to get pushed again,” Siemiller said.

Both salons said they were glad to be open again.

“We wanted to stay safe for sure. Safety is the biggest thing, but again when we don't work, we don't get paid,” Norris said.