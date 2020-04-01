Halstead business makes creative shift to help fight against COVID-19

A Halstead business owner is taking a creative turn with her company to help those on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

With her business, Bobbi's Cutters, Bobbi Barton specializes in printing custom cookie cutters. Seeing an opportunity to help medical professionals, she retooled the 3-D printing machine she uses for cookie cutters to make headbands for protective face shields worn by doctors and nurses.

Barton has made hundreds of masks, many already donated and shipped to Newton Medical Center. Requests for her work with face shields come from across the U.S.

"One shield takes about 45 minutes to print," Barton explains. "They cna print two, four or eight at once, depending on printer size"

Of 400 made so far, 250 shields have been delivered, 225 to Newton Medical Center.