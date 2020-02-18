Hamlin and Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Updated: Tue 9:11 AM, Feb 18, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 and was an immediate afterthought.

Fellow driver Ryan Newman was hospitalized in serious condition after a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway during the final lap.

It took nearly two hours for NASCAR to announce Newman did not have life-threatening injuries.

Hamlin was criticized for celebrating his second consecutive Daytona 500 win. He says he was unaware Newman was injured.

Newman is a 42-year-old NASCAR veteran.

The series did not disclose the exact nature of his injuries.

