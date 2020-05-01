Harvey, Barton counties to reopen government facilities Monday

Starting Monday (May 4), Harvey and Barton counties will reopen government facilities with additional safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Harvey County says temporary plastic barriers have been placed at customer service desks. Maintenance staff are conducting additional and routine sanitizing of touch points such as door handles, countertops and bathrooms. Additional sanitizer stations have been placed throughout facilities. Seating in waiting areas have been realigned to create social distancing.

Visitors to county facilities are encouraged to wear face covers over their nose and mouth.

The Treasurer’s Office will conduct vehicle tag and driver’s license transactions by appointment only. Appointments can be made through a sign-up form on harveycounty.com under the County Operational Changes tab on the home page or the Treasurer’s Office page. Many transactions can also be completed by mail, phone, online or through the drop box on the south side of the Harvey County Courthouse. Real estate tax payment transactions do not need an appointment.

The Register of Deeds Office will be open by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 316-284-6950. No passport work will be completed at this time.

The Department on Aging will be open by appointment only for questions on home services and Medicare assistance. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 316-284-6880. Interurban, the general public transportation program, has limited transportation for medical, work or food supplies with 24-hour advance notice. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 316-284-6802.

The health department remains open by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 316-283-1637. The department is closed daily from noon to 1 p.m.

The Harvey County Commission will discuss park operations at its Tuesday meeting. Harvey County East Park, West Park and Camp Hawk are currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with no camping allowed and adherence to mass gathering guidance.

Barton County official says the courthouse will reopen to the public Monday. Social distancing will be enforced while in the courthouse.

The Main Street entrance on the west side of the courthouse will be open to the public. The Kansas Street entrance on the east side will remain locked. All visitors will be screened for fever over 100.4º, travel history and COVID symptoms prior to admittance.

Other County Departments may operate with restricted access or by appointment.

The county will continue to provide services at the Barton County Annex Building located at the corner of Broadway and Morton.

In light of Governor Kelly’s reopening plan, the Local Health Officer rescinded Barton County Emergency Order No. 2020-01.