Harvey County Sheriff's Office warns of deputy impersonator scam

The Harvey County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a deputy impersonator calling people asking for money.

The sheriff's office says the impostor will claim that you've missed jury duty. They'll say a payment is required to avoid being arrested.

"These schemes are often sophisticated, making it difficult to tell if it's credible," the sheriff's office said. "In one example, the impostor said they were Harvey County Deputy Pearson, badge No. 107. We don't have a Pearson on staff, and that's not how our badge numbering works, but in the moment you may not know that."

The impostor may be pushy or threaten to have you arrested to try to keep you on the phone. The sheriff's office says ignore them.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Harvey County Sheriff's Office for more information.