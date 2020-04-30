Charges filed against Hesston couple in Walmart COVID-19 threat case

Harvey County Chief Deputy Attorney Jason Lane filed charges today against two individuals for alleged threats at a Walmart store in Newton on April 6.

Hazel Hamrick, 29, of Hesston, and Ernest Williams, 47, of Hesston, are accused of stating and portraying Williams was infected with novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, to customers and employees inside the Walmart business in an attempt to cause fear.

Hamrick faces two felony counts of criminal threat. Each count carries a penalty range of 5-to-17 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Williams faces two felony counts of aiding and abetting criminal threat. Each count carries a penalty range of 5-to-17 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Both individuals also face one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The maximum penalty of that count is one month in county jail and a fine of up to $500.

Both individuals have posted bond, which was set by the District Court at $5,000 each.

Hamrick’s and Williams’ first appearances are scheduled for June 2 at 3 p.m.

-----

Story from April 7, 2020

A Hesston couple accused of coughing people at the local Walmart and saying they had coronavirus is now apologizing for their actions.

Ernest Williams and Hazel Hamerick sent videos to Eyewitness News Tuesday afternoon stating they "didn't mean for any of this to happen."

Willims insists he wasn't intentionally coughing on people but that he has a smoker's cough and "coughs a lot as it is."

Hamerick asked for forgiveness.

"I wish y'all would forgive. If y'all can't forgive me, I understand," she said. "I didn't mean for any of this to happen."

Both Williams and Hamerick were arrested on Tuesday morning and booked into the Harvey County jail.

The Newton Police Department presented the case to the Harvey County Attorney's Office and suggested felony charges of criminal threat.