Harvey County Sheriff's Office helps lost dog find new home

A German shorthair has a new home thanks to the Harvey County Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 15, the sheriff's office posted about the dog after finding her in the median of I-135 around milepost 38, north of Hesston. They said she didn't have any tags or microchip.

Fast forward three days later and the sheriff's office says the doggo has a new home thanks to MAK GSP Rescue, an organization that specializes in rescuing German shorthaired pointers and finding them a great home.

The sheriff's office said the dog was injured dnd MAK GSP will help her recovery.

"She's already looking much, much better," said Harvey County thanking those that spread the word about the dog. "It was truly touching to see so many people care about this sweet girl. Just one of the many reasons we love our communities."