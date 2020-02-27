Harvey County Sheriff's Office investigates officer impersonations around Burrton

The Harvey County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a few officer impersonation around Burrton.

The sheriff's office said it would like to speak with anyone who may have been stopped by someone who may have been posing as a law enforcement officer over the past six months in the Burrton area.

"Some signs that the person was impersonating a law enforcement officer were their uniform, vehicle or how that person interacted with you," said the sheriff's office.

If you or someone you know experienced a situation like this, please call the Sheriff's Office at 316-284-6960. You can reference it as case number 20-0174.

The sheriff's office says if someone pulls you over and you're unsure if that person is law enforcement: call 911 and have them confirm.

"You can also drive to a public place where you feel safe - just be smart about it and slow down, so if it is a true law enforcement officer, it doesn't appear like you're trying to drive off," said the sheriff's office.