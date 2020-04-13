Harvey County announces first probable COVID-19-related death

The Harvey County Health Department on Monday announced its first probable COVID-19 related death.

"The KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) classified it as a probable – not presumptive-positive – case of COVID-19 on Monday. A probable case meets clinical criteria with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work, but was negative in nasal swab testing for an active COVID-19 virus, according to the KDHE," the health department explains. "Because of this, the case has not been counted toward Harvey County’s case count at this time, but is attributed as a probable COVID-19 death. The Health Department will seek further guidance from the KDHE on its classification."

The health department says the probable COVID-19 related fatal case is a woman in her 50s and that underlying health conditions were a factor in her death.

“First and foremost, our condolences go out to the family and friends of this member of our community. Harvey County is not invulnerable to the pain COVID-19 is causing in our world,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington.

Redington urges the public to "remain diligent in slowing the spread of COVID-19."

“Unfortunately, this death only reinforces the urgency and danger of the COVID-19 pandemic," she says.

Harvey County previously had four confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three individuals recovered.