Harvey County confirms fifth COVID-19 case, death unrelated

The Harvey County Health Department confirmed its fifth presumptive-positive case of coronavirus, a patient who died on April 9.

The county says while the woman, in her 30s, tested presumptive-positive for COVID-19 in the days prior to her death, acute leukemias was listed as her cause of death. She was hospitalized at an out-of-county medical facility.

"We are again saddened by the loss of another community member, though this time not related to COVID-19. Our thoughts are with this Harvey County resident’s friends and family,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington.

Harvey County has five confirmed cases, three of which have recovered.

The KDHE has also classified two Harvey County cases as probable for COVID-19, including one death. The cases are probable because they met clinical criteria with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work, but were negative in testing for an active COVID-19 virus. The KDHE has not included probable cases in its confirmed statistics at this time.

The two deaths in Harvey County are not related.

The KDHE has a phone hotline available to answer questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 at 1-866-534-3463.