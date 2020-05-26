Harvey County staying in 'Phase 2' of reopening plan, at least through June 2

The Harvey County Commission in a special meeting Tuesday night (May 26) voted to remain in the second phase of its local reopening plan.

The local decision followed Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's announcement earlier in the day that she would veto a House bill related to the state's COVID-19 response, limiting the governor's executive power when it comes to emergencies. This ended the state's executive order concerning Kelly's phased reopening plan as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It's this decision that. moving forward, passes restrictions and guidelines with reopening businesses on to the county level.

The Harvey County Health Reopening Plan "generally follows the guidance included in Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's 'Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas' outline," the county says.

Commissioners Tuesday night also agreed to increase mass gathering limits from 15 (outlined in the governor's modified Phase Two plan) to 30 people.

Otherwise, Harvey County says, "all restrictions previously outlined in the state's reopening plan remain in place in Harvey County's local plan."

With the state's guidelines in a modified Phase Two, businesses including bowling alleys, theaters, arcades, trampoline parks, museums and others deemed "indoor-leisure" can reopen, as long as they follow guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Bars and nightclubs remain closed, as do public swimming pools.

Harvey County says its plan restricts in-person visits at long-term care facilities through its first three phases.

The county says commissioners its public health officer anticipate re-evaluating the local order at the commission's June 2 meeting. it's at this meeting where county leaders likely will make a decision whether to move on to the next phase in its local plan.