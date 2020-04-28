Has Kansas hit peak for COVID-19? KDHE secretary believes we have

While Kansas continues to rank toward the bottom when it comes to comparing states testing for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Tuesday expanded on its belief that the state may have reached its peak for cases.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman says hospitalization rates are dropping, as are reports of COVID-19-related deaths in Kansas. While more testing reveals more cases and identified clusters there are encouraging indicators, Dr. Norman says.

"If there are people out there now that we didn't test for COVID-19 and they got worse, they'd be in the hospital or they'd be dying," he says. "We are still having more hospitalizations, more deaths, but the rate of those is dropping. So I think we're actually at the peak now, or maybe even a little past it."

While acknowledging positive indicators with hospitalization numbers and more tests allowing quicker identification and isolation of cases, other health professionals say testing levels aren't high enough to safely determine if Kansas has hit its peak.

At more local level on Monday, Dr. Tom Moore, an infections disease specialist with Wesley Medical Center said he was cautious in saying Sedgwick County has reached its peak because testing is still not where it needs to be. He does say stay-at-home orders have helped.