Haunted house offers $20K to anyone who finishes ... but no one has

The McKamey Manor is offering $20,000 to anyone who can finish the haunted house tour, but according to the attraction’s website, no one has completed the experience so far.

The McKamey Manor website details how terrifying the experience can be as well as the requirements to even be able to enter the haunted house.

In order to participate you must meet the requirements below:



21 years old or 18-20 with parental approval



Complete a sports physical and have a doctor release you to participate both mentally and physically



Pass a background check



Be screened via Facebook video chat or by phone



Provide proof of medical insurance



Sign a detailed 40 page waiver



Pass a portable drug test on the day of the show



The haunted house has locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama. You can participate by reservation only.

The website also features a warning page detailing more about the experience. You can expect to be exposed to intense audio, low visibility, strobe and fog effects, damp and wet conditions, close contact, real and graphic scenes of horror, and you could be touched by actors.

The McKamey Manor calls itself an audience participation event where you are thrown into a survival horror theater. Each tour will be personalized based off your specific fears and can last for up to 10 hours.

It is not recommended to wear expensive clothes or bring any items that can’t get wet. Participants cannot touch the actors under any circumstances.

You must check in upon arrival and show a picture I.D. and the waiver process will last about 3-4 hours. Only one performance will be done per week year-round.

