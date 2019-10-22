Have you gotten your flu shot yet? Doctors say NOW is the time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kansas is seeing its first cases of the flu already.

Because of that, Dr. Maggie Hagan with Ascension Via Christi says you should get your flu shot by the end of October.

Dr. Hagan says flu season doesn't get extreme until about January.

Flu shots stimulate your body to make antibodies against the flu virus. But, that process takes time.

"It takes your body several weeks to build up immunity to protect you from the flu so we want to get the flu shot well ahead of when the flu really hits," Dr. Hagan said.

The shot includes three strains of the flu. This year, one of those strains is from Kansas. It's a strain we saw here in 2017.

