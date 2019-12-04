Haven HS students, faculty raise $900 for Salvation Army Angel Tree project

Students and faculty from Haven High School raise $900 for the Salvation Army Angel Tree project.

The effort included a stop at the Target store on North Maize Road in west Wichita where students bought toys, clothes and other gifts for children in need.

"I'm so proud of them," Haven High School Principal Travis Moore says. "It makes me proud, makes it refreshing for me as an educator and as a principal to have students that want to give back and do it with such enthusiasm."

The Haven High School students and faculty raised money to contribute to the Angel Tree project in two weeks.