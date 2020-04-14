Hays company bringing back 'iron lungs' to help rural hospitals in need of ventilators

The first ventilator used to treat polio patients in the 1950s could make a comeback. It's called the "iron lung"and a Hays company says it could help fulfill the need for ventilators in rural Kansas hospitals.

Hess Services, Inc. in Hays is known for manufacturing oil and gas equipment, but now is switching gears. Owner Mark Hess, his sister, Dr. Katrina Hess, and a team of engineers set out to recreate the iron lung.

Modern positive-pressure ventilators push oxygen into the body. The iron lung works differently.

"Negative pressure is used to expand the lungs," Dr. Katrina Hess says.

The iron lung is also less invasive and does not require sedation or intubation. Dr. Hess says rural Kansas does not have many nurses and doctors skilled in intubation.

She says the less invasive features of the iron lung could help reduce coronavirus transmission to medical professionals.

"The body is inside of a tank, so it seals and contains body fluids," Dr. Hess explains. "We can place an oxygen hood over the head."

Hess Services is working to get its iron lung approved as an emergency ventilator by the FDA.

"Hopefully we'll get that done by the end of the week," Dr. Hess says.

Once approved, she says the company could make 20 iron lungs per week and deliver them to hospitals across Kansas.