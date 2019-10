The Hays Police Department and the Kansas Bureau Investigations Crime Scene Unit are investigating a woman's death.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Mission Mount for a female gunshot victim call at 5:36 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the scene is secure, and the neighborhood is safe.

Officers will be working in the area, and the general public to avoid the area to allow the officers to work.

Names are not being released as this is an ongoing investigation.