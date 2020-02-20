Hays police arrest man accused of raping 14-year-old girl he met on Snapchat

Police in Hays arrest a man awaiting trial for sex crimes in Colorado on suspicion of rape.

Hays police arrested Christoper Cox early last Friday morning (Feb. 14) after seeing a 14-year-old girl leave his motel room.

The Hays Post reports 20-year-old Christopher Lynn Cox met the girl through Snapchat. Cox is in the Ellis County Jail on suspicion of rape and other charges.

In a separate case, Cox is set to stand trail this spring in Lamar, Colorado for assault and unwanted sexual contact.