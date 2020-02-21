Hays police arrest second man accused of raping girl solicited over Snapchat

For the second time in recent days, Hays police arrest a man for rape, after they say he solicited a teen girl on Snapchat.

Police arrested 19-year-old Christopher Leroy Boese on suspicion of rape, criminal sodomy, electronic solicitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a child, the Ellis County attorney says.

The Hays Post reports police launched their investigation following a Feb. 11 report of an an incident that allegedly happened on Dec. 29.

The local news outlet reports questioning of Boese and statements taken from the 15-year-old girl led to an affidavit issued for sex crimes.