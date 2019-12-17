Hays police investigate report of sexual assault against girl in park

The Hays Police Department investigates a reported sexual assault of a child in a park in the city.

Police say a girl reported that she met "a young man" on social media and agreed to meet him at Massey Park.

"At the park, the man reportedly physically restrained the (girl) and then sexually assaulted her," police say. This happened about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The report says the man fled the park and the girl ran from the scene with scene before calling police.

A suspect description is that of a white man, standing about six feet tall with a medium/athletic build. The description says he has short brown hair and a beard. The report says he was wearing jeans and a dark hoodie and may have been driving a blue vehicle.