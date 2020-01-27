Haysville community celebrates opening of new pedestrian bridge

Monday brought cause for celebration for the Haysville community and its school district with the opening of the new Meridian pedestrian bridge.

The bridge, located where Meridian crosses the Big Ditch near Campus High School, in south Wichita, provides a welcome upgrade for students walking to and from school.

"This is something that needed to be done and I'm glad that we have the people that was in the right place at the right time to get this done," says Lenard Hostetler who lives near Campus High School. "I know that our kids didn't have this to enjoy, but the children and the people of Haysville in the future, when we're gone, will have this here."

In addition to providing safe pedestrian travel to and from Campus, the bridge links hiking and bike trails from Haysville to Wichita.