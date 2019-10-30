Haysville police investigate threat against Campus High School

Haysville police are investigating a threat made against Campus High School.

In a note sent out to parents and guardians on Tuesday, the Haysville school district said the "vague threat" was made on social media.

The district said it contacted police who then made contact with the students involved, conducted an investigation and are now handling the situation.

"School officials take all threatening statements seriously and we appreciate when students report their concerns," the district said in a message sent to parents and guardians.

The district says the safety and security of its students and staff are the first priority.