Hazardous traveling Thanksgiving morning

Many are traveling through Kansas this Holiday weekend.

Early Thanksgiving morning, snowy and icy conditions hampered travel in northern Kansas.

Much of the conditions approved by the noon hour, which was welcomed by drivers.

A band traveling on I-70 says they faced several obstacles.

Drummer Martin Atkins said, "The bus and the trailer have been buffeted by high winds."

Lamb of God lead singer Randy Blythe said, "Very high winds, 50 miles an hour, you could feel the bus sliding back and forth, visibility's been rough with the rain today, even worse of the way out with the snow."

The advice they have for other travelers getting out in this weather is don't. It's more important to be around for the next Thanksgiving.