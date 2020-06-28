Hazy, hot and breezy Sunday

Hazy, humid start to the morning with most areas in the 70s to start the day. Skies will be mostly sunny and hazy through the afternoon with temperatures climbing to near 90 by Noon. By afternoon the temperatures will climb into the middle 90s across central Kansas, however highs near 100 are possible in the west. It will be breezy too, south wind gusts between 30-35 mph will be common after Noon into the evening hours. Dry weather conditions statewide.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight and continued breezy. Overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Partly cloudy skies on Monday will keep central Kansas in the mid 90s, while western Kansas heats up even more. Highs across the west will range from the upper 90s to 104.

Tuesday may be the hottest day so far this year for south-central Kansas, as temperatures approaches 100 degrees. The last 100 degree day in Wichita was August 20, 2019. The heat index on Tuesday will range from 100-105. A weak cold front moves through on Wednesday and will only knock the temperatures back into the low to mid 90s as we start the holiday weekend. Right now, the 4th of July looks dry and hot with highs close to normal for early July.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 75.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 94.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76.

Tue: High: 99 Mostly sunny, breezy and hot.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 71 Sunny.

4th: High: 92 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.