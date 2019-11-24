‘He picked the wrong house’: Bodybuilder, 82, sends home intruder to hospital

An 82-year-old bodybuilder, who can deadlift 225 pounds, used common household objects to fight off a man she says broke into her New York home.

Willie Murphy, 82, says a man knocked on the door to her home late Thursday night, claiming he was sick and needed an ambulance. She called police but didn’t let him in.

Suddenly, Murphy heard a loud noise.

“I’m saying to myself, 'What the heck is that?’ The young man is in my home, broke the door,” she said.

But what the suspect likely didn’t realize is Murphy is an award-winning bodybuilder, who works out at the YMCA almost every day. She grabbed a nearby table.

"I'm alone, and I'm old but guess what? I'm tough,” Murphy said. "I took that table, and I went to working on him. And guess what? The table broke.”

Once the man was injured, Murphy says she poured shampoo on his face and hit him with a broom.

“When he's down, I'm jumping on him,” she said. “He picked the wrong house to break into.”

When officers arrived minutes later, it wasn’t Murphy who needed medical attention.

"He's laying down already because I had really did a number on that man,” Murphy said.

The suspect, who police say was intoxicated, was taken to the hospital. Murphy is not pressing charges.

Jim Marron has been friends with the 82-year-old for over a decade, and he’s not surprised she held her own.

"I probably weigh close to twice as much as her. I wouldn't want to tango with her. Don't mess with Willie,” he said.

Murphy says she can deadlift 225 pounds. She hopes her story inspires people of all ages.

