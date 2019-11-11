Near record lows Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures could be near record lows early Tuesday with lighter winds and clear skies. Wichita and Salina have the best chance of seeing records tied or broken.

Look for sunny skies on Tuesday with south winds pushing temperatures back above freezing. Western Kansas should see a return to upper 40s, while farther east it looks like mainly upper 30s.

Highs should recover even more on Wednesday with much of the area heading for 50s. Another cold front will push through Wednesday evening, but temperatures are not going to drop much for the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear; near record lows. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 9. (Record is 9)

Tomorrow: Sunny, still cold. Wind: S 10-15. High: 38.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 23.

Wed: High: 51 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy

Thu: High: 50 Low: 28 Sunny.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 27 Sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 40 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 36 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.