Health department: No coronavirus in Cowley County

The City-Cowley County Health Department says it has no cases of coronavirus.

In a release on Monday, the health department said it had been widely reported that a person in Cowley County had been hospitalized suffering from respiratory distress and fever.

Samples were submitted to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and as of Monday, March at 5 p.m., Cowley County had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the health department.

"The Public Health Officer will provide a statement to the public if test results indicate the presence of COVID-19. Until that time, the public is urged to not worry needlessly. The probability of local residents contracting this illness remains low," reads a release from the health department.

Health officials urge good hygiene and say to stay home if you are ill.

They also warn wearing respirators can be flawed if they do not fit properly.