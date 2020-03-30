Health expert: social-distancing measures having effect, data shows

While preventative measures against the rapid spread of COVID-19 continue across Kansas and the nation and we're far from clear to abandon orders in place, at least in the Sunflower State, early data offers a glimpse of encouragement.

Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease doctor with Wesley Medical Center in Wichita on Monday afternoon shared data that suggests "that the social distancing measures are having an effect."

"Although the cumulative number of cases continue to rise, the number of new cases in the last week for the entire state of Kansas has remained relatively constant," Moore says.

With this information, he shares line graph with two sets of data. While a line following total cases continues on an incline, the line following the number of new cases in the last week for the entire state is more level.

"If this continues to be the case, this is very good news and it suggests we are, in fact, flattening the curve," Moore writes.

Moore was among health professionals in Wichita who advocated for preventative local measures that include the current stay-at-home order in Sedgwick County.

With several counties already implementing a variation of a stay-at-home order, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order that began Monday (March 30) and continues until at least April 19.

While Kansans are encouraged to stay home as much as they can, taking extra steps to keep you and your family safe are recommended to continue the trend that indicates the curve may be starting to flatten. Among these steps are actions you should take when you get home from being at work, out to get groceries, etc...

The City of Hutchinson shared tips that include taking off your shoes before entering your home and spraying the tops of your shoes and the soles with alcohol or disinfecting spray, spraying down cell phones, glasses, keys, work utensils, your work computer, etc..., throwing away any receipts or paper you may have, not immediately touching or sitting on any furniture, taking off clothes and putting them into the washer and taking a shower, brushing your teeth, etc.. before you settle in.