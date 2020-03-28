Health officials confirm 33 cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County

Health officials confirm 33 cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sedgwick County, bringing the total number in the state to 261.

On Saturday, Sedgwick County said the number of cases have increased from 202 to 261, including five people who've died.

The health department is planning to establish a drive thru site to sample/ swab residents to be tested for COVID-19. As information for this becomes available, it will be shared.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a statewide order Saturday for people to stay-at-home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Kelly issued the stay-at-home order for the state's roughly 2.9 million residents after local officials in Kansas' most populous counties issued their own versions within the past week. It lasts through April 19.

“I know this is hard, and I can’t tell you how much I wish it weren’t necessary,” Kelly said. “But we have a small window to ensure that Kansas does not suffer the same terrible fate of other hard-hit states like New York and Missouri. We’ve all got to do our part to help stop the spread of the disease. Stay home. Stay Safe.”

The governor’s order will replace the current Sedgwick County stay-at-home-order which began March 25.

Sedgwick County defines community spread as five or more cases not related to travel. Right now, health officials say there is community spread in the county. If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it, they can call United Way of the Plains at 211.

To help "flatten the curve" and reduce transmissions in our area, health officials recommend the following:

• Practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and anyone else.

• Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention. Call your health provider or the United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline in advance.

If you are a business and would like to offer support/ donate to keep public safety and healthcare workers safe, the county is seeking the following:

• Protective face masks: N-95 or surgical masks

• Non-latex, medical gloves

• Hand sanitizer

• Surface cleaners

• Non-permeable/fluid resistant gowns

• Nasopharyngeal specimen collection – swab and viral transport medium

Anyone interested in donating, can contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management at (316) 660-5959.