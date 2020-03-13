Health officials discourage traveling amid coronavirus pandemic

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, the Centers for Disease Control is discouraging all non-essential travel for people at high-risk for COVID-19.

Health officials say older adults and individuals with preexisting health conditions are the most at risk and should avoid traveling at this time.

For those who choose to travel, the CDC says wash your hands often and avoid contact with sick people.

Once travelers return, the CDC recommends monitoring health for two weeks before returning to work.

The travel ban for European countries begins Friday.

American citizens can still travel to Europe, but upon return, they'll be evaluated and asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Anyone with travel plans, but thinking about canceling could qualify for airline discounts. Some airlines are dropping change fees because of the novel coronavirus.

Here are participating airlines:

• Delta Airlines

• United Airlines

• American Airlines

• Frontier Airlines

• Alaska Airlines