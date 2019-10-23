Health officials explain 'high dose' flu vaccine shortage

With flu season around the corner, late October is the peak time for getting flu shots. This week, several people called Eyewitness News saying they can't get the flu shot for seniors.

We spoke with the immunization coordinator at the Sedgwick County Health Department who says there's a good reason for a low supply.

"The reason it feels like there's a shortage is because the CDC and World Health Organization took a little bit longer to get the strain out of the companies because we have two brand new reworked strains," Sedgwick County Immunization Services Coordinator Paula Strom says,

Because of this, she says, "it took a little bit longer to get out."

Strom says seniors get a high-dose flu shot because they have weaker immune systems.

The Center for Disease Control says in previous years, between about 70 percent and 90 percent of seasonal flu-related deaths have occurred in people 65 years and older and between 50 percent and 70 percent of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations have occurred among people in that age group.

That's why, Strom says, it's especially important for seniors to get a flu shot, but encourages everyone to get the shot. She says all healthcare providers should have the flu shot for seniors by late November.