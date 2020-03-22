Health officials issue stay-at-home order for residents in Douglas County

Health officials have issued a stay-at-home order for residents in Douglas County to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino said the order takes effect March 24 and will last until April 23.

This order matches recent ones issued in neighboring counties of the Kansas City area, including Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties.

Vulnerable populations including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions must stay-at-home. All community members should stay at home except to perform essential duties for business continuity or government functions, to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care or perform activities related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle during this time.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and healthcare facilities will remain open, as residents are ordered to remain home except for essential needs.

Marcellino said it is all right to go outside for walks if you are not in a group and practice proper social distancing.

The order does not prevent University of Kansas students from moving out of residence halls as they work through a process with KU Housing, and it also does not prevent employees for making a quick trip to get an item from their offices, if needed.