Health officials report possible COVID-19 outbreak in north central Kansas

The Cloud County Health Department Wednesday warns that more than 150 people might have been exposed to COVID-19 after some who tested positive traveled the state to towns including Wichita, Hays and Hillsboro.

The health department said those notified were close contacts of four positive cases in Republic County, neighboring Cloud County to the north.

“We started looking into those close contacts and realized that it was more than just a few close contacts. This involved numerous entities and sporting teams,” said Brandi Bray, Cloud County Health Department Administrator.

As of Wednesday, Cloud County has 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases, most of them after being exposed to the four cases in Republic County.

“They had been a lot of places,” said Bray. “A basketball tournament in Wichita, a basketball tournament in Hays, they had been at a volleyball camp. They had been at basketball camp at Tabor.”

According to Bray, most of those exposed are junior and senior high students. None have had to be hospitalized yet, but several are showing symptoms.

“Normal sports tournaments they had signed waivers saying that this is a possibility that this could happen and by golly it did,” said Bray.

Cloud County Health Department is asking for help from the Concordia Police Department along with the Cloud County Sheriff’s Department to make sure those who need to be in quarantine, remain in quarantine.

“We’ve also enlisted the help of our coaches here at Concordia,” said Bray. “They have a lot of clout over their players. And so we’ve asked them to reiterate how important it is to stay quarantined.”

