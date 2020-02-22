Health officials worry as untraceable virus clusters emerge

In the coronavirus outbreak, it’s not the rising numbers that are worrying experts: It’s that they can’t trace where some disease clusters started.

When new clusters emerge, health officials try to find the first patient, the person who sparked it. But when they can’t, it’s a signal the disease might be spreading too widely for tried-and-true public health steps to stamp it out.

The World Health Organization insists the worst-case isn’t here yet. But it also points to spikes in cases in Iran and South Korea to warn that time may be running out to contain the virus.

Virus spreads in S Korean city as thousands are screened



South Korea has reported a six-fold jump in viral infections in four days to 346, most of them linked to a church and a hospital in and around the fourth-largest city where health workers scrambled to screen more than 9,000 worshipers.

There’s concern that the death toll, currently at two, could grow.

The vice health minister says virus patients with signs of pneumonia or other serious condition from the Cheongdo hospital were transferred to other facilities, 17 of them critical.

He says the outbreak entered a serious new phase, but still expressed hope it can be contained to the southeastern Daegu region.

In some positive news, China’s daily count fell to 397 cases, though another 109 people died of the disease.

