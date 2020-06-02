Ascension Via Christi easing visitor restrictions, resuming regular producers

As more coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in Kansas, Ascension Via Christi announced Tuesday it will begin resuming procedures paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, St. Joseph, St. Teresa and Ascension Via Christi Rehabilitation Hospital currently allows all hospitalized patients who are not confirmed or suspected of COVID-19 to have one designated adult visitor present.

Visiting hours are from 3-8 p.m. daily with the exception of pediatrics, labor and delivery, newborn intensive care and pre- and post-operative care, where the visiting hours are unlimited.

Visitors must meet screening criteria being employed at entry points. Screening areas can be found in the main lobby, ER or the second-floor entrance from the parking garage.

Other friends and family are encouraged to keep supporting hospitalized patients virtually.