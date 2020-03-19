Healthcare workers practice social distancing with drive-thru clinics

Health care providers are the frontline workers in the fight to slow the spread of COVID19.

While the novel coronavirus isn't changing the care and services they provide, it is altering how they're delivered.

At Sumner County Family Care Center, a trip to the doctor's office for some patients involves not stepping foot into the clinic.

"I’m hoping the community will see that we are taking this extremely seriously. This is not being overblown. This is not an overreaction," said Family Medicine Physician at Sumner County Family Care Center Dr. Lacie Gregory, M.D. "This is a serious health threat to our public, and we are trying to do our part to still take care of patients but limit everyone's exposure. I hope them seeing us walking out to the cars in our full mask and gowns, and that will let them know how serious this is."

The approach the family care practice in Wellington started taking Tuesday was for patients who are ill to drive up to the side of the clinic where a doctor meets them.

"We are asking patients to call [(620) 326-3301] ahead before they come because that one, gives us the opportunity to make sure we’re not going to be overwhelmed in that area because currently we just have one provider staffing the clinic," said Dr. Gregory, M.D.

Dr. Lacie Gregory, a family medicine physician at Sumner County Family Care Center, said this allows them to also receive critical information from patients that helps the doctor provide the necessary care.

"We’re trying to get symptoms and exposure, travel history ahead of time. That way, when they come up, we can know what the story is and be prepared when we go out to the car to meet them," said Dr. Gregory, M.D.

The drive-thru clinic is now seeing about 20 people a day. It's allowing the doctor to test patients for illnesses like strep throat, flu and if a patient's symptoms qualify, even COVID19.

"We’re checking temperature; we’re checking their heart rate; we’re checking oxygen level. We are listening to their heart and lung and triaging appropriately," Dr. Gregory, M.D. said.

Sumner County Health Department currently has a small number of kits to test for the novel coronavirus.

"Currently the protocol has been if we have a patient we’re highly suspicious, we contact the health department who contacts the epidemiologist at the KDHE," said Dr. Gregory, M.D. "We give them the symptoms, and if they feel that person does meet criteria, then the health department has been bringing us those kits so that we can test patients."

The main goal of this new effort, Dr. Gregory said, is divide and conquer. By caring for patients will illnesses outside, it is creating a reduced risk of exposing staff and patients who come for a check-up or to treat an injury and otherwise healthy.

"Provide the service to obviously the sick patients that are concerned they may have come into contact with the new coronavirus, but we also felt it was an urgent matter to have those sick patients isolated from the rest of our clinic," said Dr. Gregory, M.D. "We did not want them coming into our [clinic] space and potentially infecting our well patients that were showing up for their blood pressure checks, or perhaps they’d fallen and cut their arm and just needed to have that care. So we wanted to have two separate facilities to see patients so we could keep meeting the needs of both of those groups."

Especially as emergency departments at hospitals become an epicenter for dealing with COVID19, the hope is keeping these clinics operating for all patients without too much interruption.

"We’re about 20, 30 miles from Wichita. We feel like our drive-through clinic is hopefully keeping some patients out of those ERs that would be seeking care there and potentially making an overwhelming system more overwhelmed," said Dr. Gregory, M.D.

Another option for patients with injuries and not illnesses are specialty clinics like Mid-America Orthopedics.

"We don’t see patients that have a cough, shortness of breath or fever those shorts of things," said Dr. John Babb, M.D., an Orthopedic Surgeon at Mid-America Orthopedics. "If you have an injury and don’t feel like you need to go to a true ER, or urgent care, in an effort to unload those great places to go when you have an emergency, we’re open."

Mid-America Orthopedics operates three locations in the Wichita metro and has been taking extra precautions of their own to safeguard staff and patients from COVID19.

Dr. Babb, M.D. said, "If you are outside and you sprain your ankle, probably not a great idea to go to an ER to expose yourself to potentially getting sick, and maybe just call up your family doctor or orthopedic office and get in that way."

The symptoms of COVID 19 include fever, dry cough and patients reporting chest pain or shortness of breath.