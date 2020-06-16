Heat relief not far off now

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front arriving Thursday will start a change in the weather and bring some much needed rain to the area.

Low temperatures early Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will once again go into the 90s with sunshine mixed with clouds. South winds will be gusty for much of the state.

Dry weather is likely early Thursday, but as a cold front settles into the area, chances for showers and storms will ramp up during the evening. Temperatures will drop into the 80s for western Kansas, but still warm into the mid 90s across central and south central Kansas. Severe storms are not likely Thursday evening, but some hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out.

Friday looks to have highs in the 80s with another round of storms impacting the area overnight Friday into early Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 10-20. Low: 73.

Thu: High: 94 Becoming partly cloudy; evening storms.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 70 Mostly cloudy; chance of storms late.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 69 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 71 Partly cloudy; evening-overnight storms.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 71 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.