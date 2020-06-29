Heat takes over

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the heat is going to ramp up over the next few days.

Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. We'll have lows in the 70s and it will be breezy, with gusts around 30-35 mph.

Tuesday, highs will reach the upper 90s to low 100s. This could be the first 100° day in Wichita since last August. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will be more like 105-110° in the afternoon and early evening. We'll have plenty of sunshine with wind in from the south, gusting around 30 mph.

It's going to stay sunny and hot through Thursday, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s through then.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in central Kansas Thursday night, then we'll stay dry through the rest of the week.

Highs will drop back into the low to mid 90s Friday through the weekend, including the Fourth of July.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 100.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 72.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind: Light. High: 100.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.